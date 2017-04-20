Nuggets Watch: NASCAR driver to feature #NuggsForCarter decal in Sunday's race

Leavine Family Racing will feature a large decal on the No. 95 WRL Chevrolet SS, driven by Michael McDowell, with the hashtag #NuggsForCarter in Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. (Courtesy: Leavine Family Racing)

Carter Wilkerson's quest for free chicken nuggets is on the fast track -- in more ways than one.

The Reno teen's hashtag #NuggsForCarter, Wilkerson's rallying cry as he strives for 18 million retweets for a year's supply of Wendy's chicken nuggets, will be featured by a NASCAR driver during Sunday's race.

According to Leavine Family Racing, NASCAR driver Michael McDowell will feature a large decal on the No. 95 WRL Chevrolet SS with the hashtag #NuggsForCarter in Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Wilkerson is fresh off of an appearance on Tuesday's episode of the "Ellen DeGeneres Show." His tweet has passed 3.2 million as of Thursday afternoon, nearing the record of almost 3.4 million set by DeGeneres' Oscar selfie in 2014.

"Why are you trying to sabotage my selfie?" DeGeneres asked.

"Y'know, honestly, I just want chicken nuggets," Carter answered.



